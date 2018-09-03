Peppers

To regrow your peppers, just plant the seeds in dirt. Water and provide sunlight. Peppers regrow easily so new peppers will appear soon.

Revitalizing your kitchen with vegetables, roots and herbs you have already bought is simple, affordable and environmentally friendly. To experiment, all you will need is some containers, potting soil, somewhere to grow your plants and a bit time.

Try each of these out to see if you can rely on yourself instead of the grocery store for your next round of vegetables.