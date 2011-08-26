Grants to Schools

The federal government provides educational funds to cover assistive technology at every level of education. This includes grants to private schools and universities that primarily offer education to those with different abilities and needs. One such university is Gallaudet University for the deaf. This university's tuition may seem daunting but there are scholarships and grants available to offset the cost by at least 70 percent. All the necessary technological necessities are already in place in this world-class facility. Apply early for admission and financial aid.

Before setting your heart on a school, assess that the school has a Disability Services Office and a campus that's accessible to your particular needs. Colleges and universities typically allow students to live in the dorms for at least two weeks prior to the start of the semester and immerse the students in campus life and familiarity with the buildings and surroundings. This is especially helpful to students with partial or complete visual impairments. The required assistive technology in the form of library computers with needed software to assist in reading or magnifying screens may already be in place to ensure academic success.

Schools pay for AT technology from earmarked grants designed specifically for students with disabilities. The grants provide for the staff and training of those in charge of ensuring a successful transition into the campus, as well as transportation off-campus and through campus.

For students who need AT with them at all times, a way to own it is through private or federal grants, income from Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare.