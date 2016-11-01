What's New
How to Sell Your Art in PersonIf you paint, sculpt, take photographs or make any other physical form of art, I'm sure you love what you do, but you also deserve to get paid. Not enough artists make a living doing what they do. No one's going to change that for you than you...
How to Hunt for Garage Sale TreasureAre you looking for a way to make extra money in your spare time? Who isn't? If you like cruising garage sales and have an eye for value, you could turn your coins into folding money. It's not a career, but with some research, legwork...
How to Succeed and Fail in Ebook SalesCan you become the next ebook best seller? You never know! Learn what you must do and approaches you should avoid from my own personal experience.
How to Succeed and Fail at Car SalesThinking about starting a new career selling cars? Learn from my experience to discover whether you will likely fall short or make it big in automobile sales.
Get Rich Slowly: 4 Steps to Financial Freedom for MillennialsWait a minute — what’s the rush? Become financially stable can take time, and in the long-run it's usually better that way.By Investing »December 12, 2016
Make Money on Amazon the Heartless WayMany pieces have been written and recorded comparing eBay and Amazon. Which platform should you sell on? Which is more profitable? Which is better for sellers? This will not be one of those pieces.
How to Keep Your Passwords SafeStill writing your password on sticky notes? Do you use the same password for multiple sites? Why not use a password manager to help you create and store more secure passwords? After all, identify theft can be as easy as your weakest password...
How to Deflect the Problems of Ride-SharingNow that you are cleared to drive for Uber or Lyft (or both), how is the adventure? You probably have a book full of stories from the first weekend alone. How can you make the most of the business and avoid as many problems as possible?
Installing and Getting Started with Bash on WindowsThis article will walk you through installing and configuring the Bash shell on your Windows 10 machine. It’s not quite as easy as just installing the Windows 10 update, but with the below steps you will be on your way quickly.
What's It Like Driving for Uber and Lyft?Ride sharing is an industry that did not exist a few years ago. Uber launched its smartphone app in 2011 and Lyft followed the next year. Is driving for Uber or Lyft a legitimate job? What do I need to do it?